Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 270 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $202.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $139.07 and a 52-week high of $211.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.35.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.41.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

