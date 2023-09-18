Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 86 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 125.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,186,000 after acquiring an additional 518,581 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in IQVIA by 268.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,916,000 after purchasing an additional 325,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $211.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

