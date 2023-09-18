Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 14,508 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 209.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after buying an additional 653,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,636,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,407,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,968,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $207.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.64. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

