Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 62,107 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 183.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,107 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of RB Global worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in RB Global by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in RB Global by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in RB Global by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in RB Global by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $65.18 on Monday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.17). RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $442,748.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,492.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy J. O’day acquired 1,500 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $442,748.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,492.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,911 shares of company stock worth $412,150. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

