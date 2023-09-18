Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,933,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,340,000 after buying an additional 379,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after acquiring an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,213,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,237,000 after buying an additional 282,713 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,175,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after buying an additional 566,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,461,000 after buying an additional 334,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $118.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.94. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,645,085.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at $22,645,085.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

