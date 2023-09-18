Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 159.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,980 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of WEX worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WEX by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,840,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $196,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $196,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,464 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,026. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $201.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. Analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

