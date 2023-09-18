Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 115,804 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 119.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,804 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Core & Main worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after buying an additional 948,508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,409,000 after buying an additional 1,866,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,023,000. Amundi boosted its position in Core & Main by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after buying an additional 1,192,629 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Core & Main by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,923,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,622,000 after buying an additional 427,328 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $33.32.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,498,617.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

