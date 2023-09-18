Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 3,457 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,965 over the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.4 %

DCI stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.17 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

