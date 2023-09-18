Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 53,431 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 130.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 53,431 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Cognex worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $43.77 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

