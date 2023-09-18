Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 6,953 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 53,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQC opened at $18.90 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $963,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

