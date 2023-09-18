Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 94,639 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 159.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,639 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Phreesia worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Phreesia by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,256 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $66,227.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 118,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 6,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $133,328.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,329,218.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $66,227.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 118,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,510 shares of company stock worth $449,779 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phreesia Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

