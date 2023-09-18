Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,978 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Gates Industrial worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,976,000 after acquiring an additional 150,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 39,415 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 206,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 88,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTES. Citigroup dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

Insider Transactions at Gates Industrial

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 17,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $199,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,910.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GTES opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $936.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

