Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 198.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 593.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN stock opened at $332.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. HSBC initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.33.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

