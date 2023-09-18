Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,465 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grab were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Grab by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 205,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grab by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Grab by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 449,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Grab by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.91. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.33 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRAB. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.55 to $3.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays upgraded Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Recommended Stories

