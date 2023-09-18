Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.71 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Allison Transmission worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 5.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 6.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,849.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,849.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,013,028. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $59.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.93% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

