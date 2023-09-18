Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 130.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,319 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Confluent worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 720.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Confluent by 13.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $115,607.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,940.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $115,607.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,940.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 509,841 shares of company stock valued at $16,983,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFLT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Confluent Price Performance

CFLT opened at $32.18 on Monday. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. The business had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

