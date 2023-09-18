Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,730 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Flywire worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 653,610 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,717 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley started coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.69.
Shares of Flywire stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $354,250.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,366 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,271,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,790.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $354,250.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,177,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,264 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,598 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
