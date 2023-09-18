Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 1,597.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,424 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,160 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $97.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.50 and a beta of 2.05. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average of $105.36.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -625.00%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $25,002.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,778.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,750 shares of company stock worth $178,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.