Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after buying an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after buying an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $108,968,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,992,000 after buying an additional 824,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $69.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

