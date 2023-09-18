Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $137.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $160.74.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.