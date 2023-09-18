Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.40.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $415.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.08 and a 200-day moving average of $411.18. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.