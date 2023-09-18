Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $5.74 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,367 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $72.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,191 shares of company stock valued at $32,028,728 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

