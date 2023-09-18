Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 388.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,422 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Lincoln National worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $26.03 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

