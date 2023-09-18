Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $76.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AFL

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.