Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,627 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,747,000 after acquiring an additional 227,602 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,459,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,165,000 after acquiring an additional 407,385 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BK opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

