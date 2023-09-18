Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $4.28 Million in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $3,319,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $682,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $36,677,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $5,733,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,332,000.
RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE RBCP opened at $114.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.75. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $123.15.
In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
