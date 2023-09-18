Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $4.96 Million in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 123,016 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Teradata at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradata by 81.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Teradata by 40.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Teradata by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $44.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.09 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teradata

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 6,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 6,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $83,016.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,471.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,746,914. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.