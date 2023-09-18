Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.39%.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

