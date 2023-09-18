Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of United States Steel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of X. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 37.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $30.68 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,944 shares of company stock worth $3,217,822 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

