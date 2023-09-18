Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $4.10 Million Investment in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,417 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of New Relic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 163,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,859 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,934,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Relic by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in New Relic by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $85.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.94. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $242.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.13 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,316,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,316,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,602. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

