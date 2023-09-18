Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 24,646 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369 in the last ninety days. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $69.29 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

