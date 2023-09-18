Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 34,320 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,320 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Sylvamo worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sylvamo by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Stock Up 3.1 %

Sylvamo stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.10. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

SLVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sylvamo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sylvamo

Sylvamo Profile

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.