Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 5,099 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

