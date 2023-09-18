Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 108.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $228,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,408,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,010,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $13,729,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $272,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $73.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

