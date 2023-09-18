Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of International Game Technology worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 141,105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in International Game Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.96.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

