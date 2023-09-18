Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,072 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HR opened at $16.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -269.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.