Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 10,058 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Leslie’s worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,125,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,586,000 after purchasing an additional 251,350 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,574,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,470,000 after acquiring an additional 816,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,540,000 after purchasing an additional 305,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $5.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $610.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.08 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 37.02%. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

Insider Activity

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,271.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,271.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

