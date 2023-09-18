Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 126 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $1,829,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,127,209 shares in the company, valued at $259,413,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $1,829,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,127,209 shares in the company, valued at $259,413,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $59,721.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,209 shares of company stock worth $32,183,061 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $114.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.93. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.52.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

