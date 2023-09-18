Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 3,069 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Enovis worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Enovis by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Enovis by 1,496.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENOV. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.06 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.