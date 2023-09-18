Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 37,845 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,845 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $87.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

