Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 3,894 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in BioNTech by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. HSBC started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.69.

BioNTech Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $113.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.17. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $188.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average of $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.56.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.13 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 47.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

