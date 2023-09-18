Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 4,070 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.