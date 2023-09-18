Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 436,888 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,980 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 436,888 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 485.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BHP Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BHP opened at $58.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.46. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.96%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

