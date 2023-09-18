Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 541 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of AZEK worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in AZEK by 5,176.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZEK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

AZEK stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 219.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.69.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares in the company, valued at $40,492,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,492,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,669.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $2,598,080. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

