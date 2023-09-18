Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 6,223 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 716.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

HIW stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.89%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

