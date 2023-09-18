Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051,484 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Freshpet worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,743,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,771,000 after acquiring an additional 70,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after acquiring an additional 170,766 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Freshpet by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,415,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,098,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,314,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,851.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet stock opened at $72.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.51.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

