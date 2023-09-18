Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $442.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,897,320,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $268,923,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $414.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.97. The company has a market cap of $390.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

