MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCFT. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $21.33 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

