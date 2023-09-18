Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Midland States Bancorp worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 39.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth $379,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSBI opened at $21.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $473.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.87. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $77.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSBI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

