Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after buying an additional 733,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $150,233,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,524,000 after purchasing an additional 293,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $464.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $522.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,126,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

